Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 14,088,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

