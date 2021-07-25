Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ball were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $80.00 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.