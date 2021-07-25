bAlpha Hits Market Cap of $414,853.59 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. bAlpha has a market cap of $414,853.59 and approximately $691,762.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $23.05 or 0.00067056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00819382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

