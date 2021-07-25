Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 190,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of Medallia worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

MDLA opened at $33.35 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.