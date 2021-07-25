Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.23% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

