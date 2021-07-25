Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Square were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.