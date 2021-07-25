Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennar by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

