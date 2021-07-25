Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.10% of BioNTech worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $281.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $292.33. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

