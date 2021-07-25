Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,499 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

