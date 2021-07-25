Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2,629.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407,996 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.22% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

VNO stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

