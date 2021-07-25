Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.46% of The Howard Hughes worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

HHC stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

