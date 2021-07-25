Bamco Inc. NY Buys 5,479 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after buying an additional 637,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

