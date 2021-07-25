Bamco Inc. NY Buys 7,965 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.38% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

NYSE:MGP opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

