Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

