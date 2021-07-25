Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,257 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,673,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $10.78 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

