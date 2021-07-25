Bamco Inc. NY Has $21.46 Million Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.81% of Arco Platform worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 64,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 501,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

ARCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $29.11 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a P/E ratio of 363.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

