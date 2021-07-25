Bamco Inc. NY Has $21.86 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.93% of Helios Technologies worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,533,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

