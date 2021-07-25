Bamco Inc. NY Has $26.50 Million Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,715 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.25% of Purple Innovation worth $26,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,661.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

