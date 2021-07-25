Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.34% of Varonis Systems worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.