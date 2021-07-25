Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.42% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

