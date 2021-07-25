Bamco Inc. NY Invests $24.22 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,221,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Avalara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $166.42 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.