Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $24.90 Million Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.41% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $13,193,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $2,114,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $9,960,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

E2open Parent stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78).

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

