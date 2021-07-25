Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 577,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.98% of Viant Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $5,289,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

