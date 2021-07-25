Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 15,586 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

