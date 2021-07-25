Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.05% of Ping Identity worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

