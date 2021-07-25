Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $418.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $422.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

