Bamco Inc. NY Sells 132,021 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,021 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Snap were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Snap by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

