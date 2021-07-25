Bamco Inc. NY Sells 20,000 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.60% of Raven Industries worth $22,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Raven Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

