Bamco Inc. NY Sells 275,000 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.71% of Desktop Metal worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

