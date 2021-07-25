Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,865 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after buying an additional 232,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

