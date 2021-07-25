Bamco Inc. NY Sells 3,405 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.79% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $31,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

