Bamco Inc. NY Sells 67,571 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,571 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Jamf were worth $24,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jamf by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 in the last ninety days.

Jamf stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

