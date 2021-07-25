Bamco Inc. NY Sells 7,724 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.37% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,092 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.