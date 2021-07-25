Bamco Inc. NY Sells 9,800 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Bill.com worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,601,206. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

BILL opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $208.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

