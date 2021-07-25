Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,527,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,272,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 6.57% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $26,366,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $22,600,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $17,800,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $12,865,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $11,626,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $12.50 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

