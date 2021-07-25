Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,981,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,405,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.45% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period.

Shares of VSPR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

