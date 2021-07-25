Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.30 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $220,971.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,246 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

