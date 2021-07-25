BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Position Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $25.40 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

