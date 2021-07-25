Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

