Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,064 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,185,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

