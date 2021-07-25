Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 28,634 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,124,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $23,081,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $16,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $8,776,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

DSP opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.