Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,910 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,814 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,591 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 687,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 439,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.

