Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,766 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $15,809,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

