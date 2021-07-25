Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 34,812 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.88. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.