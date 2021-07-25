Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,683.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 192,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 293,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 230,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,459.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 101,871 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

