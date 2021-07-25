Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Pulmonx worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.72. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,318.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

