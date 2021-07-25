Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 416,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

