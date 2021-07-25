Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.59 Million Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 121,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.04 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $408.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

