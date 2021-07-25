Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Vaxcyte worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.52 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

