Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter.

IBDT stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

